Barbara Quinby: Catholic Church teaches service, justice

Regarding Michael Doran’s Feb. 16 Point of View “Put protest energy into service for others”: I enjoyed reading all the wonderful work that Doran does in our community. The Knights of Columbus is a particularly fine Catholic organization.
However, Doran does not seem to be aware of the complete social teachings of the Catholic Church. Not only does our faith call us to charitable works to meet basic needs and aid individuals but we are also called to acts of social justice to remove root causes of injustice and improve social structures.
The church teaches subsidiarity and solidarity – always both. We are called to hammer and feed and walk in unity with others to create awareness that we could be a better world.
Barbara Quinby
Raleigh
