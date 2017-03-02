Tom Zimmerman: Repealing Johnson Amendment a bad idea

The Feb. 12 letter “Keep politics out of religion” made several valid points. However, I have a greater fear of allowing politics and religion to mix in an unrestrained way.
With partisan clergy proclaiming “God is on our side,” congregants will be licensed to further demonize, both literally and figuratively, their political opponents. Religious fervor will harden opposing viewpoints, make political dialog and compromise even more difficult and encourage religious/political fanaticism that can lead to acts of domestic terrorism.
One only has to think of past attacks on abortion clinics and their personnel by religious zealots to legitimatize this concern.
Our nation’s political system is already partially crippled by ideological decision-making. Repealing the Johnson Amendment can only make a bad situation worse.
Tom Zimmerman
Raleigh
