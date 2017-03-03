Roy Brock: GA doesn’t need to control BOG

Regarding the Feb. 21 Point of View “Shrinking UNC’s board will tighten partisanship”: I served on Mars Hill College board of Trustees (now Mars Hill University) from mid-1970s to early ’90s, and during that time period the Southern Baptist Convention wanted to control selection of all trustees to any institution affiliated with the SBC. It would even control what the faculty could teach.
I think what is going on in Raleigh with the Republican-controlled legislature is to gain control over the 24 members selected to the Board of Governors, and 24 is more effective than controlling 32.
Ronald Reagan said, “Government was the problem, not the solution.” He was right, but not the way he was thinking.
Roy Brock
Chapel Hill
