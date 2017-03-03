Stan Cardwell: Politicians just not popular

The American people rejected a career politician and elected a billionaire businessman and former reality TV star to the highest position in the country, president of the United States of America!
Now the media queen, Oprah Winfrey, is considering a run for the position. These lifetime politicians who have their eyes on the country’s top office should be afraid. Are the American people going to start electing music and media icons, Hollywood stars, etc., over the career politician?
The favorable ratings of Congress is almost as low as that of the media (and we know where that is). Maybe it’s time for old school representatives to step aside and let the people with the highest favorable recognition ratings run the country.
Perhaps Beyonce and Jay-Z would make a great president and first lady, after all Michelle Obama did say “Beyonce could not be a better role model for my kids.” Will Miley Cyrus or Justin Bieber run for the White House when they turn 35? All they have to do is stay popular – something that professional politicians can’t achieve.
Stan Cardwell
Raleigh
