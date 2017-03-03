Robert Gelblum: Pierce’s murder must be solved

Thanks for the Feb. 19 news article “28 years later, a question resurfaces: Who killed Julian Pierce” revisiting Julian Pierce’s murder. Such a look back is long overdue.
It is hard to forget the grief that was felt when it happened, so shockingly, days before the election that might have made him the first Native American judge in the state.
The circumstantial evidence alone, given the threat to the prevailing Robeson County order he represented, made the previous findings blaming personal matters very suspect.
One has a hard time understanding the push-back Julian’s daughter, the instigator of the re-look effort, is receiving from state officials.
Please continue to shed light on this, and maybe justice will be served.
Robert Gelblum
Raleigh
