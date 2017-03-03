Danny R. Haas: A treasonous act proposed

The Feb. 22 Under the Dome article “House bill would lift ban on secession” reported that a bill filed by N.C. House Republican Reps. Michael Speciale of New Bern, George Cleveland of Jacksonville and Larry Pittman of Concord seeks to drop a provision in the state constitution that prohibits secession.
That is as close to an act of treason as it comes without pushing for an outright dissolution of the union. Those three must have slept through history class on the Civil War.
Danny R. Haas
Newport
