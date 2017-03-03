Letters to the Editor

March 3, 2017 10:10 AM

Patrick Oglesby: Compromise on HB2

Rob Christensen worried in his Feb. 26 column “N.C.’s brand changing for the worse” that HB2 will taint North Carolina’s history unless “the courts strike it down, or a compromise can be found.”

Both sides are dug in. If the courts strike down HB2, we may retain a stigma – as sore losers, like the states where segregationist governors stood in the schoolhouse door until federal troops arrived.

If a compromise can be found, though, we will prove that we can govern ourselves. That would be better.

Patrick Oglesby

Chapel Hill

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos