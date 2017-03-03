David Chandek-Stark: Media serve as watchdogs

There is no debate that the president has a right to be critical of the media in general and of specific media coverage. His declaration, however, that a group of several well-known media organizations is the “enemy of the American people” is contemptible and mandates a response from our elected representatives in Congress.
Besides being a direct attack on the First Amendment, this language used by the leader of our country could be seen by deranged persons as an incitement to vigilante violence.
We must call upon our senators and representatives to stand together in defense of the Constitution and a democratic society that depends on a free, adversarial press to hold our government accountable to the public.
David Chandek-Stark
Durham
