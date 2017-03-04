Royden Lobel: Burr betrays duty

Regarding the Feb. 26 news article “Lawmaker questions Burr about quashing stories on Russian actions”: Shame on Sen. Richard Burr! As the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he is supposed to be leading the investigation of the possible connection between Russia and the Trump campaign. Instead, it appears, at the behest of the White House, our senior senator made calls to news organizations to tell them that there was nothing to the stories of such a connection. This before any investigation has been completed and without any evidence either way.
By doing this, Burr has shown himself to just be a lapdog of the Trump administration and has betrayed his duty as a senator.
Royden Lobel
Raleigh
