Letters to the Editor

March 4, 2017 6:08 PM

Joseph J. Moyer: Let kids grow up before making gender decisions

The House Bill 2 bill about bathrooms clouds the real issue on the subject.

It is the travesty that we are engaging in, letting young children (with parental blessings) make lifelong decisions about themselves, before they have hardly lived long enough to comprehend the severity of such decisions.

If one searches the subject, one can find convincing information, that proper counseling can help children live with their born sex, as well as why no decisions should be made before they reach cognitive maturity.

Joseph J. Moyer

Raleigh

Letters to the Editor

