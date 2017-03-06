Luis Toledo: Medicaid funding shift would hurt N.C.

0:54 Thousands of flooded cars crowd parking lot in Lumberton Pause

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law

1:10 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

6:19 Roy Williams: 'A little more effort and a little more intelligence'

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom