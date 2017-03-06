Patricia C. Berzins: Legal vs. illegal immigrants

I read the March 5 letter “An immigrant’s tale,” and asked myself, “What is the point of the letter?”
Many foreigners share a similar story – immigrating to the U.S., securing employment, and gaining U.S. citizenship. The difference between this individual about whom the letter refers and thousands of others like him versus all the uproar of late about “immigration” is that Olga’s father and others immigrated to this country legally.
There is a difference between legal and illegal immigration. Bottom line is that illegal immigrants have broken our laws and need to be returned to their country of origin.
Patricia C. Berzins
Durham
