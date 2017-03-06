Danielle Cardona: Women’s ‘demonstration’ causes other issues

Regarding the March 4 news article “Wake, Johnston won't cancel classes like Chapel Hill-Carrboro will”: I am appalled and exasperated by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to permit the closing of school on March 8.
As a full-time working mother who has children in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, I clearly understand the plight of women in our current society. Yet, this so-called “demonstration” will cause those parents of children who attend school in Chapel Hill and Carrboro to take time off from work, use PTO or lose pay.
Our children will miss out on the education they deserve and the time to practice with their band for the upcoming spring concert the end of March. What about the money for after-school programs? Will parents be credited for that?
The decision to hold a demonstration during a normal school day resulting in closure was extremely unthoughtful not only to the parents but to our children. I feel the teachers owe our community an apology for their action, especially when teachers are seeking higher approval.
I value my children’s education and feel that the choice to opt out from teaching on a normal school day to prove a point should have consequences.
Danielle Cardona
Chapel Hill
