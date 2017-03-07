Connie Domino: Tax money not working for middle class

I am responding to the writer of the March 3 letter “Strength in numbers” who suggested we form a large co-op and pool our resources to pay for roads, schools, police departments, etc.
We already have a type of co-op where we pool our resources to pay for these items. It’s called the state and federal government, and our pooled resources are called taxes. We have plenty of money to pay for these items and provide a comfortable living for all our residents.
Our money is horribly mismanaged. Large amounts go to police the world, and huge tax cuts are given to the wealthiest residents who place the money in investment accounts where it stagnates because they don’t need it to live.
Research how pooled money in other Western developed countries benefits all their citizens, and we will be astonished at how our residents, especially the middle class, have been taken to the cleaners.
Connie Domino
Raleigh
Comments