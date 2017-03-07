Ken Jones: Civil rights for the wealthy – TIC

Regarding the March 4 Point of View “Civil Rights Center only half the problem”: I fully “support” the movement on the part of the UNC Board of Governors to close the UNC Center for Civil Rights. We do not need – and should actively discourage – any organization that seeks to protect the civil rights of our state’s disadvantaged residents.
As Joseph E. Kennedy rightly pointed out, those with means can hire their own legal representation. Providing legal representation to everyone else would only encourage cities, counties and the state to follow the law – a needless and costly expense.
If we make free legal services available, where would that lead? Soon people would expect health care, a clean environment, a fair system of taxation, fully funded schools and someday an actual voice in state government. Where would it all end – democracy? I cannot imagine the horror that would bring.
I urge people to contact the UNC Board of Governors and support their plan to deny legal representation to those without financial resources. After all, civil rights should only be for those who can afford them.
Ken Jones
Chapel Hill
