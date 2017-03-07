Lane Tracy: Kestrel deserved second chance

As a high school math teacher I learned that it is a mistake to punish a student who has admitted guilt and is promising to fix it. Much better to give the student a chance to prove that the lesson has been learned.
As a professor of business administration I taught that successful business owners are the ones who admit their mistakes and are willing to work hard to correct them. Unsuccessful owners hide their mistakes.
It appears that the State Board of Education has not learned these lessons. The administrators at Kestrel Heights admitted their mistakes and implemented a plan to correct them. They were rewarded by being slapped in the face (“Kestrel High shut over diploma troubles,” March 3 news article).
What do you suppose will happen when the next school discovers that it has a problem?
Lane Tracy
Cary
