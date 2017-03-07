Joe Burton: ‘Deconstructing’ may destroy America

Regarding the Feb. 24 news article “Steve Bannon sees unending battle to ‘deconstruct’ system”: Steve Bannon, speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference, provided a glimpse of Donald Trump’s vision for making America “great again.” He intends to deconstruct our system of taxes, regulations and some trade agreements.
With that vision, we can expect a return to polluted streams and lakes, red-lined neighborhoods, no handicap accessible facilities, racial discrimination, unsafe drinking water, emergency room health care for low-income and elderly people and an end to public education.
Joe Burton
Raleigh
