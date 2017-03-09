Cindy Elmore: Big bonuses for big shots

I really don’t understand our ideas about value and reward in this country. This was punctuated for me in reading the online edition of the March 2 N&O: one story quotes numerous people praising President Trump for basically giving what would be a pretty ordinary presidential speech, which, as president, he is expected to do, but for him this is praised by all as if he’d done something extraordinary.
Then the story next to it discusses the million-dollar (and more) bonuses paid to Blue Cross and Blue Shield executives because the company made money last year, which is what executives are expected to do.
So apparently when those at the top do the jobs they were paid a salary to do, it is worth even more reward and recognition. Such considerations never happen to those not already at the top.
Cindy Elmore
Winterville
Comments