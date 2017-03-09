David Larson: Creech evokes Wormer

I write in support of Senate Bill 155, the bipartisan “Brunch Bill,” which would allow restaurants to serve alcohol on Sunday after 10 a.m. (“Bill would allow alcohol sales on Sunday morning,” March 3 news article).
I’m not a brunch goer myself, but have many friends that love a boozy weekend brunch, in particular those that moved to North Carolina from places that allowed Sunday morning sales, namely, any city outside the Bible Belt.
As usual, Rev. Mark Creech had to say his piece. He thinks the proposal shows a lack of respect for “religious principles”; of course, the only religion he is talking about is Christianity. His point of view shows a lack of respect for not only the more secular among us, but also Christians that understand Jesus wouldn’t mind them having a mimosa after an early service while enjoying the wonder of God’s creation from the porch of a local eatery.
David Larson
Raleigh
