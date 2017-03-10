Dennis Hawley: Berger’s fake news

Regarding the March 11 news article “Senate leader Berger changes news headlines on Facebook posts – violating the site’s policy”: So Republican State Sen. Phil Berger was caught making up fake news, a standard operating tactic among today’s truth-challenged GOP, and his response was to criticize the medium (Facebook) for a policy forbidding such dishonest practices.
Sounds like President Trump’s ongoing creation of fake news to divert attention from his own growing problems over his Russian connections. Oh well, honesty is no requirement for an elected office, as Berger demonstrates.
Dennis Hawley
Weaverville
