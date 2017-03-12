Moorad Alexanian: Higher principles lacking

Regarding the March 9 news article “Conservative students face backlash in Trump era”: The intolerance of university students to differing political views is troubling; universities, the purported seat of learning and the exchange of knowledge and ideas.
The difficult task of unifying the nation requires all to love our country by putting the interest of our nation above political partisanship. We must be bound to higher principles and thus supersede individual or party interests.
For instance, if we do not obey the higher law of prudence when walking on ice, we end up obeying the lower law of gravity, and fall. Our worldviews should tell us what human beings ought to do and do not.
This allows us to measure the actions of people, whether Republicans or Democrats, with the same measuring rod. Absent that we become logically inconsistent, which leads to holding double standards.
Moorad Alexanian
Wilmington
