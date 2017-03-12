Sally Wenda: Don’t cut arts, PE from curriculum

As a retired teacher I’ve been reading with interest the discussion of reducing class sizes and perhaps eliminating Art, Music and PE to help make this happen. We need to think about this very carefully when thinking about our children and how they learn.
It is in the very early years that talent is recognized in the arts and PE. Not all children will become astronauts, physicists and neuro-surgeons – some will become the next Lang Lang, Georgia O’Keefe or Nadia Comaneci.
Some of us are “left brain” and some of us are “right brain.” Let’s let all the brains come to their full potential.
Sally Wenda
Raleigh
Comments