Susan Bray: Nix wrong about protesters

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week' Pause

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

1:59 Rick Pitino and Roy Williams defend Greensboro after Boeheim's bashing

2:30 Broughton's Devonte' Graham leads Kansas to a title

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

1:59 Duke Grayson Allen: 'It just feels great'

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win