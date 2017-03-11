Susan Bray: Nix wrong about protesters

Regarding the March 5 news article “Hundreds rally downtown to show support for Trump”: It’s interesting to read Michele Nix’s comment about the tens of people who attended a rally supporting Trump, where she characterized the counter-demonstrators as not having “real paying jobs.” Really, Ms. Nix? And her Trump supporters were there – at the same time – so, they must not have real paying jobs either, otherwise how could they attend?
I have a friend with a “real paying job” as a librarian. Perhaps she can point out a dictionary to Nix so she can look up the definition of hypocrite.
Susan Bray
Raleigh
