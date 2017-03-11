Ellen Canavan: Protesters not mass murderers

Regarding the March 6 news article “ ‘Economic terrorism’ bill targets protesters with tougher penalties”: I find it ironic that North Carolina Republicans are spending time on such a thing especially since right below that article there was a story about Seven Springs, a town that is still not recovering from Hurricane Matthew.
Those who make the laws are public servants, not protectors of businesses. And as far as whether they want to make a misdemeanor into a felony, go ahead, but don’t use the word “terrorism” lightly. The government is reluctant to do use the word “terrorism” even to apply to mass murderers, so that choice of words in my opinion is way out of line.
Ellen Canavan
Cary
