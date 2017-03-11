Dennis Hawley: GOP ‘corrupt hypocrites’

Regarding the March 6 news article “ ‘Economic terrorism’ bill targets protesters with tougher penalties”: Apparently today’s N.C. GOP has decided it is completely on-board its party’s decision to attack Americans’ constitutional freedoms and emulate Russia’s authoritarian oligarchy, and appease its hero, Vladimir Putin, by trying to implement an un-American law to define those who engage in lawful protests as “economic terrorists.”
They were fine when right-wingers were expressing their bigotry and hate, but now they want to change the very foundation of our country. If these freedom-haters get their way, it will one more nail in the coffin of our representative democracy by the party that used to support “freedom” and “individuality.” They are just corrupt hypocrites. Hopefully the courts will hand them their heads.
Dennis Hawley
Weaverville
