Peter Holub: Talk to the animals

Regarding the March 6 news article “ ‘Economic terrorism’ bill targets protesters with tougher penalties”: On the one hand our legislators claim HB 249 will reduce fear by charging protesters who intimidate the civilian population with “economic terrorism,” and on the other hand, they claim that HB 251, which allows students to carry firearms on campus, will not intimidate or instill fear in the civilian population (“Bill would allow concealed carry guns on campuses,” March 6 news article).
State lawmakers have also introduced bills to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit and to hunt at night. They claim they are acting to protect “the safety and security of its citizens, the core responsibility of government.”
I know it’s not fair to diagnose from a distance, but seems to me some of our lawmakers need to see the good Dr. Dolittle to help get them moving in a logical and consistent direction.
Peter Holub
Wake Forest
