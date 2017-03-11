Kathy Barnhouse: Kestrel punished for telling truth

Regarding the March 3 news article “Kestrel High shut over diploma troubles”: The State Board of Education’s decision to close Kestrel Heights High School is infuriating. This is a prime example of a governing body disciplining the wrong individuals.
Hard-working teachers and students are being punished because of the negligence of others. What lesson are we teaching our youth by reprimanding leaders for doing the right thing?
The current administration self-reported this problem to assure that future students receive the education they deserve and to correct past wrongdoings. Moreover, most of these wrongdoings occurred before the current administration was in place.
The board declined requests to meet with the administration and likely did not read the hundreds of emails it received from parents and teachers in support of the school. Why would the board choose not to hear from those who know the school best?
This decision will have lasting negative consequences on the students who must find a new school, forge new friendships, and start over again, all for doing absolutely nothing wrong. I hope we use this to teach our children a lesson – prior to making such a decision, be sure to listen to all stakeholders and then discipline those responsible for wrongdoings, not those caught in the crossfire.
Kathy Barnhouse
Chapel Hill
