Evan Harrison: Berger misleading constituents

I’m writing in response to your March 10 news article “Berger’s buffoons hop aboard the fake news bandwagon.” Oh, wait ... that’s the headline I made up to reflect my point of view.
The real headline, an objective statement, read: “Senate leader Berger changes news headlines on Facebook posts – violating the site’s policy.”
See how that works? Our politicians keep finding innovative ways to mislead their constituents. I wish those efforts could be redirected to some other cause, like improving people’s lives.
Evan Harrison
Raleigh
Comments