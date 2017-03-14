David Biesack: Meeting Muslims would ease anxiety

I was fortunate to visit the Islamic Center of Raleigh during its recent “Meet Your Fellow American Muslims” open house. I was encouraged that the March 11 event drew the largest crowd our hosts had ever seen.
We met three girls who read from the Quran. We spoke at length with Haroom, a native of India who has lived in Charlotte for 12 years, and Mohammed, who fled his native Somalia at age 11 before finally coming to the United States after 10 years as a refugee.
I was proud and encouraged because so many ignored the hate and fear we’re being told to feel, embraced the best spirit of America and came to learn about our neighbors. They have now seen this true side of our Muslim friends.
The Islamic Center is always open to the public. I encourage others – especially those who may fear the unknown – to take it upon themselves to stop by, introduce themselves to their American Muslim neighbors and get to know them.
David Biesack
Fuquay-Varina
