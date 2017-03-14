Lindsay Howard: Students carrying guns may prevent mass shootings

When I was reading the March 6 news article “Bill would allow concealed carry guns on campuses,” I was greatly surprised it wasn’t on the front page. As a student in college here in Raleigh, the idea of allowing guns on campus both excites and alarms me.
I disagree specifically with Becky Ceartas’ claim that law enforcement should be the only ones with guns allowed on campus. She says that students shouldn’t have the fear of getting shot on college campuses, but the truth is that there are mass shootings in and on college campuses, like the Virginia Tech massacre, that could have perhaps be stopped sooner if a student had a gun and had used it. The bad people are always going to be the ones to get the guns while the good people will be the ones to suffer because of it.
Lindsay Howard
Raleigh
