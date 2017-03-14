Adam W. Jones: Durham made an impact with UNC fans

It’s not often that The News & Observer brings me to tears, but the recent articles about Woody Durham pulled at my heart strings.
I do not have any family experience with cognitive degeneration, however I am an avid Tar Heels fan and a longtime listener of Woody.
I had the opportunity to meet Woody at the Roy Williams Fastbreak for Cancer breakfast several years ago. I wanted to let him know how much he has meant to me over the years and his impact on all Tar Heels fans. He could not have been more gracious and humble.
I applaud this type of reporting and hope these human interest stories inform the public and help raise awareness (and donations) for worthy causes. Because of your coverage this reader will be making a donation on behalf of the voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham.
Adam W. Jones
Chapel Hill
Comments