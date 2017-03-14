Larry Wolf: Unchecked GOP power

Regarding the March 9 news article “3 bills would take judges’ appointments from governor”: The new NCGA bills to reduce the number of district court judges and reduce the ability of the governor to appoint replacement judges is just the latest in a series of proposed changes in the governor’s role in the state government.
This piecemeal approach to diminishing the governor’s role seems to me to be wasting the time of the legislature.
Why don’t they just propose one sweeping change that would remove the governor as a member of the state administration? The position of leader of the state could then be assigned to either Phil Berger or Tim Moore, pending the outcome of an arm-wrestling match.
It would be OK if they want to call the winner governor to maintain the charade of a tripartite administrative structure, although even the judicial branch would be controlled by the legislature by that time.
Then the NCGA could get back to pretending they are interested in the welfare of the residents of North Carolina, instead of just how they can maintain absolute power in the state.
Larry Wolf
Garner
