Linda DeGrand: UNC students pay for Spellings’ bonus

On page 3A of the March 4 N&O, there were two striking headlines: “Spellings to get $90,000 performance bonus” and “Tuition to rise for new UNC students.” There were no connecting dots on the page, but students and parents may well make the connection, even if the UNC Board of Governors does not.
Surely UNC President Margaret Spellings could make do on her annual $775,000 salary, without the bonus? I am confident that many of those paying the tuition bills are getting by on much less.
Linda DeGrand
Raleigh
