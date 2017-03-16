Sarah O’Brien: Will Tillis, Burr show up?

I know that Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are proud Americans and North Carolinians committed to preserving the Constitution. I know they believe that working to protect American ideals – the rule of law, civil rights and liberties, equal treatment of all and holding those in power accountable – is more important than partisan differences.
That is why I am disappointed that our senators have resisted holding in-person town halls. Before all else, the job of Congress is to be an independent branch of government.
Burr and Tillis have an opportunity to win respect from both sides of the aisle by asking meaningful questions of the Trump administration and answering tough questions from their constituents.
Wouldn’t it be a shame if, after his many years of service, Burr was only remembered for hiding from his constituents in his last term?
Can Tillis win re-election if he avoids his constituents for a full term? Can we expect to see our senators in Chapel Hill on March 17, at a town hall meeting organized by constituents who wish to share their stories and voice their concerns?
Sarah O’Brien
Chapel Hill
