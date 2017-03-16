James Bullock: More balanced coverage needed

I am waiting for your newspaper to run to the defense of a Republican the way you doDemocrats. The March 10 editorial “Another slam at Cooper” defending our governor is glaring proof of the absolute bias of The New & Observer, along with a daily anti-Republican political cartoon.
You stated that Cooper won the election “whether Republicans like it or not.” Well, where is your similar comment regarding our president? All I read are daily attacks yet, like Cooper, Trump won.
The leftist, socialist media attacks Trump daily in print and on television. Using the term “fake news” is probably the president’s attempt to encompass slanted, biased, distorted and misleading in one word. And yes, some news is fake.
Obama deported illegal immigrants and was the king of executive orders but nary a peep from the press. Now it’s not who we are. Judging by the letters to the editor, I’m sure your readers are predominately liberal Democrats because many Republicans won’t support the Pravda of the Democratic Party.
James Bullock
Wake Forest
