Andrew Corey Frost: Guns trump civil rights

Regarding the March 4 Point of View “Civil Rights Center only half the problem”: I am dismayed to see that the UNC Board of Governors is considering a proposal to eliminate the ability of the UNC Center for Civil Rights to assist poor North Carolina communities through litigation.
The center has provided much needed legal representation to communities facing environmental racism, forced sterilization by the state of North Carolina and de facto school segregation.
The same week the board considered that proposal, North Carolina lawmakers introduced a bill (House Bill 251) to the State House that would permit students, staff and faculty to carry concealed weapons on UNC’s campuses. Apparently civil rights lawyers have no place at UNC, but guns do.
Andrew Corey Frost
Charlotte
Comments