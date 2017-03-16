David Hopp: Berger’s skewed math

I would like to thank Sen. Phil Berger for his comments mentioned in the March 15 Under The Dome article “Berger touts GOP record, says Cooper ‘squeaked into office’ ” on political arithmetic. That’s where all numbers are equal, but some numbers are more equal than others.
Berger correctly pointed out that Gov. Roy Cooper won by a very small margin, only about one-tenth of a percent. Not much at all.
I seem to recall that the presidential candidate of Berger’s party actually lost the popular vote by, umm, a bit over 2 percent (that’s 20 times Cooper’s margin, and in the opposite direction). George Bush in 2000 lost by one-half percent. Ronald Reagan in 1984 won by 18 percent. There seems to be a way to tell real winners from real losers.
David Hopp
Durham
