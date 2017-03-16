Letters to the Editor

March 16, 2017 9:07 PM

David Hopp: Berger’s skewed math

I would like to thank Sen. Phil Berger for his comments mentioned in the March 15 Under The Dome article “Berger touts GOP record, says Cooper ‘squeaked into office’ ” on political arithmetic. That’s where all numbers are equal, but some numbers are more equal than others.

Berger correctly pointed out that Gov. Roy Cooper won by a very small margin, only about one-tenth of a percent. Not much at all.

I seem to recall that the presidential candidate of Berger’s party actually lost the popular vote by, umm, a bit over 2 percent (that’s 20 times Cooper’s margin, and in the opposite direction). George Bush in 2000 lost by one-half percent. Ronald Reagan in 1984 won by 18 percent. There seems to be a way to tell real winners from real losers.

David Hopp

Durham

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Blue Devils practice for NCAA Tournament in Greenville, SC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos