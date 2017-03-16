Letters to the Editor

Cheryl Mensch: Poverty rate tied to birth rate

Regarding the March 14 column “Why hurting the poor will hurt the economy”: It becomes clear that the poverty rate is inexorably tied to the birth rate. Education about and access to birth control can be a tremendous boon to our country by providing families a way to practice responsible family planning, thereby helping to reduce the poverty rate.

Alleviating poverty would be a major step toward a more “resilient economy” and creating a brighter future for our nation.

Cheryl Mensch

Southern Pines

