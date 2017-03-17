Sherry Emanuel: Job wanted: rubber stamp

Regarding the March 14 news article “Pat McCrory: ‘People are reluctant to hire me’ ”: I’m certain with all of media attention on McCrory’s predicament a large-hearted conservative corporate VIP will offer him a nice corner office (qualifications and experience not required).
If that doesn’t work out, is he eligible for unemployment? He can live comfortably on the approximately $300-plus each week that he will receive for about three months while he continues his job search. Or, can he talk to his old bosses at Duke Energy? Surely with his extensive experience the Duke people will be able to find a place for him.
Perhaps he can be Director of Distributing Coal Ash into Streams and Rivers. I hope he won’t have to cobble together a part-time job or three doing hourly shift work, retail or sales like the rest of us who lost our jobs.
I would like to point out that the former governor does have one special talent crafted over four years. After dutifully signing every bill offered up by the Republican legislature – no matter how egregious or repugnant – he can market his special skill as a rubber stamp.
Sherry Emanuel
Raleigh
