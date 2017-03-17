Michael Hinton: McCrory all about self

Regarding the March 14 news article “Pat McCrory: ‘People are reluctant to hire me’<TH>”: It seems that poor Pat McCrory thinks he is the victim of discrimination. Maybe this is as close as he will ever come to understanding how that feels. How revealing it is that he seems to think that this is all about him.
His ridiculously simplistic explanation of the transgender issue is yet another example of how clueless he remains about things he doesn’t even understand. His own self-reflection seems to be as shallow as his judgment, and yet he wonders why no one wants to hire him.
Maybe a start would be to accept that there are rarely simple answers to complex problems. Maybe he should consider the harm that he has brought on his own state. Because of him, we may permanently lose some of our most cherished institutions, and yet he still seems to think he is the one being persecuted.
Michael Hinton
Garner
Comments