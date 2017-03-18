Rhonda Crutchfield: Not a good health care plan

Regarding the March 14 news article “CBO review: GOP health law insures fewer people”: The Republicans’ dirty little secret has finally been exposed. People are only entitled to the health care they can pay for. Paul Ryan’s plan will allow people to “ choose” whichever insurance “suits” their needs – in other words what they can afford.
So the working poor who have the most need for good primary health care will not be able to pay for anything more than catastrophic coverage at best. What will all of the Trump supporters who fall into this category do once their subsidies under Obamacare go away?
Rhonda Crutchfield
Raleigh
