Peter J. Morris: New ACA no improvement

Regarding the May 10 Point of View “Rushed health care bill would hurt children”: Michelle Hughes is rightfully concerned about the rushed repeal and replacement of the ACA. Political promises will take precedence over sound public policy.
I’ve practiced pediatrics and preventive medicine for nearly 40 years. Medicaid saves lives and protects parents from heartbreaking choices between groceries, bills and bankruptcy by making quality health care available for their children.
The debate over repeal and replace focuses on premiums and forgets that Medicaid is in the mix. Medicaid is lifesaving for children and families. The proposed legislation effectively limits the per capita dollars available for children.
Medicaid is the lifeline that encourages pediatricians to practice in less affluent and remote rural counties. Sick children once were sent to UNC or Duke for even rudimentary care. Medicaid made it practical for pediatricians to practice in underserved communities by providing assured insurance to keep practices accessible and open.
We’re a growing state with growing needs. The proposed fixed block grant won’t grow with our population. We can’t assure quality services and accessible pediatric practices when the pot is limited and reimbursements inevitably fall. I’ve no quarrel with improving the ACA. The proposed legislation is no improvement.
Peter J. Morris
Fuquay-Varina
