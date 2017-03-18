Letters to the Editor

March 18, 2017 6:40 PM

Herbert W. Stark: A ‘death care’ bill

Regarding the March 9 news article “Ryan downplays GOP health care plan backlash”: The widely hyped GOP health care bill has been presented to Americans. A gloating Paul Ryan shows us less pages, less coverage for the elderly, insurers will be allowed to charge older patients more.

“We’re keeping our promise,” Ryan said. Yes, the GOP is keeping its promise – to make sure elderly folks depart this earth as quickly as possible, and the only coverage we’ll have is the dirt covering our dead bodies. They have fooled no one.

Reject Trump’s “Death care” bill and don’t forget the estimated cost to shove this down our throats has yet to be determined! How’s that for “change”?

Herbert W. Stark

Mooresville

Letters to the Editor

