Albert Robinson: GOP showed naivete

Regarding the March 14 news article “Pat McCrory: ‘People are reluctant to hire me’<TH>”: I laughed out loud at the comment attributed to Gov. Pat McCrory, “you ask the doctor if it’s a boy or a girl; you don’t ask the baby.” Had the governor and the members of the General Assembly consulted doctors, especially ones in the field of human genetics or psychiatry, they might have realized gender is not simply a matter of XX female XY male. It is much more complicated then that.
Instead the legislators have turned to doctors of spin to justify a law based more on religion and bias than fact and common sense.
Albert Robinson
Raleigh
