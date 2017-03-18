David Chandek-Stark: Berger, staff show arrogance

Regarding the March 10 news article “Senate leader Berger changes news headlines on Facebook posts – violating the site’s policy”: As if it weren’t bad enough to alter news headlines Sen. Phil Berger’s staff seriously asks The N&O “to work together with us to provide your readers and our readers with the accurate and honest headlines they deserve.” Is this not the height of political entitlement and arrogance?
It would be simply laughable but for the sad fact that Berger and the Republican supermajority seem intent on exploiting any and all means of extending their hold on power.
The editors of The N&O should state categorically for their readers – and Berger’s readers – that they will not “collaborate” with political parties, officials or interest groups in choosing headlines for their political reporting.
A responsible free press must vigorously resist cynical attempts to blur the distinction between news and propaganda.
David Chandek-Stark
Durham
