Tom Clere: No compassion for poor, suffering

Regarding the March 17 editorial “Trump budget would slash vital funding”: The volunteer for Meals on Wheels donates an hour or two once a month, a car and some gas to deliver a bag containing one frozen meal per day for a week to recipients carefully screened by county officials.
Often the door is unlocked or left open because the person cannot get there quickly. Frequently he or she has to remain seated or is lying down because of diabetes, blindness or other challenges. But invariably the recipient is deeply grateful and the house or doublewide, however humble, is neat and attractive.
There is something here about looking out for our brothers and sisters.
President Trump’s budget director says it is not “compassionate” to give these people the small amount of help they need to stay in their homes. Where are our hearts?
Tom Clere
Faison
