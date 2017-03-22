Dr. Dudley Flood: Helping minority youth achieve

The Feb. 13 news article “Charter school helping teen parents succeed” featuring Central Wake High School was quite impressive.
Like other major school districts across the country, Wake County Public School System stresses initiatives to ensure that minority youth achieve at similar levels as other student demographic groups.
The district has achieved great results such as an increase in district graduation rates and a significant increase in African-American graduation rates and better services for minority youth.
As co-founder of the Flood Group with Rev. Marion Robinson, we are particularly invested in Wake County’s minority youth. We have been privileged to work closely with our area’s most passionate and determined community leaders. We are bringing together diverse talents and forces within the community to achieve a quality education for all children.
The Flood Group recognizes that not all students learn the same way and that life circumstances can often prevent students from finding success in a traditional setting. We are convinced that Wake Central High School provides a unique opportunity that promises to meet the needs of many students who might not be able to prosper in the traditional school setting.
The Flood Group is co-operating with Central Wake High School and we are pleased to support their charter high school model which supplements the good work of the Wake County school district and broadens the educational opportunities of the students they serve.
Dr. Dudley Flood
Raleigh
Comments