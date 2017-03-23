David H. Bland: No need for Berger’s deception

Regarding the March 10 news article “Senate leader Berger changes news headlines on Facebook posts – violating the site’s policy”: I guess we should all feel more comfortable now that Sen. Phil Berger’s staff has placed us in the mainstream of fake news by changing media news headlines to suit his own narrative.
With the proliferation of Twitter, Facebook and all of the other social media tools available to individuals with a particular ax to grind, I guess Berger’s office feels that North Carolina must plunge into the morass of fake news swirling around our nation not to mention its rise in Europe.
Of course some think that our own N&O challenges too many of the actions of our Republican leadership, but that is no excuse for our sliding down the slippery slope of manufactured, misleading “news feeds” that are patently false.
David H. Bland
Raleigh
