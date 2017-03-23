Jerome Brown: Berger’s backward stance

In his response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s State-of-the-State address, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger is correct on one point by stating that “divisiveness and hyper-partisanship have diminished the public’s faith in their elected officials.” The only problem is that Berger is one of the chief culprits of things going awry.
Under his leadership and the passage of arcane laws, North Carolina continues to trudge its way “backward.” This power grab by the GOP has created unnecessary laws only as an indication of its muscle flexing. North Carolina needs leaders who will fully collaborate and compromise on issues when necessary to move our state forward.
We certainly do not need leaders who quote flowery language like, “That government is best which governs least.” Voters will be deciding in the coming elections whether or not we are getting the leadership North Carolinians deserve.
Jerome Brown
Chairman, Wake county Voter Education Coalition
Raleigh
Comments