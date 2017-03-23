Glenn Conway: Searching for middle ground

Virtually every day I read letters and articles in The N&O written by folks who clearly support the GOP. They complain about the “liberal media” and characterize people who take issue with GOP positions as “liberal Democrats.” It would seem that if someone does not support the GOP platform 100 percent, then they are either a liberal Democrat or will be characterized as one.
A large percentage of voters are “center-right” or “center-left” but generally in the middle somewhere. We vote for candidates from both parties (and maybe Independents too). I am part of this group.
The reality is that I am capable of formulating my own opinions without following a script pushed by either major party. The people who would characterize me as liberal are probably the same folks who rely on a party to tell them how to think and vote.
It would seem that the GOP wants to live in a black and white world because it simplifies the equation. You are either conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, with nothing in between. Unfortunately, black and white leaves out a lot of middle ground.
Glenn Conway
Holly Springs
